Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $231.12 on Friday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,634 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

