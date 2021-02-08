Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,651.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

