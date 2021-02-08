FansTime (FTI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $3.04 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.45 or 0.01190959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.56 or 0.05833324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00032429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00020948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

