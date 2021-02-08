Farmer Bros. Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Farmer Bros. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 79,217 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,392 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

