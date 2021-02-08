Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $24.17 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $269.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

