FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.74. 76,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.47 and its 200 day moving average is $248.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

