FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Takes $5.90 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 4.3% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,549,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.38. 396,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,221,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

