Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of EMLC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,925. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

