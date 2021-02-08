Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 264,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,658,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

