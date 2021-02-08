Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,790 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

CQQQ traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,821. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.