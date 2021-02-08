First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,558. First Choice Bancorp has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

In related news, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 11,086 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,791 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $32,739.48. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $264,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

