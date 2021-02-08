First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 1,350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,486,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,016,000 after purchasing an additional 350,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

