First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,649. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $2,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,351 shares of company stock worth $18,543,974. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.