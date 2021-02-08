First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $85,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Tenable by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 435,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at $43,386,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

