First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,097 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $113,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $127.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

