First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,140,539 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 629.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Corning worth $89,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 584,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Corning by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 235,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.10, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

