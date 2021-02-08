First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 43,964 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Zendesk worth $99,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $101,633.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,807 shares of company stock worth $14,427,213. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $158.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.45. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

