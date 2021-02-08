First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $83,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

