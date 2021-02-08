First Trust Advisors LP Sells 126,679 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,679 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $104,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,886,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Fortinet by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $155.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $158.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

