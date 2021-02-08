First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,373,462 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,373,462 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $120,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,739,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN stock opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

