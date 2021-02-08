First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,862 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 968,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 128.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 83,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,150. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

