First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $75.82 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $76.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

