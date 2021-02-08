FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report sales of $369.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.00 million. FirstCash reported sales of $466.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 85.2% in the third quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

