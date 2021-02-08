Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 249.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,922 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 56.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.45. 36,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $124.61.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

