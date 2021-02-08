Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 522,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 787,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.19 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

