Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 196.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.