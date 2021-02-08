Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 7,561 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

