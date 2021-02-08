Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lantheus worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 797,633 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 over the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.03 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

