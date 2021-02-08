Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

CB opened at $162.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

