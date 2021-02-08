Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,273 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

