Flagship Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $92.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $94.03.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

