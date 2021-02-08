Flagship Private Wealth LLC Invests $28,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

