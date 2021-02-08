Flagship Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $99.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

