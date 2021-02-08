Flagship Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 92 iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $377.16 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.03.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.