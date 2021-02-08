Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes $28,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,753,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $148.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $139.01 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

