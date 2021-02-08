Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes $35,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

