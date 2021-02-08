Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes $63,000 Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,786,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,005,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $23.05 on Monday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

