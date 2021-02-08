Flagship Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $852.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.31, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

