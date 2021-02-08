FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $305.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price increased by 140166 from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.16.

Shares of FLT opened at $257.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

