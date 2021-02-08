Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.74 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.