Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 5,694 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in MSCI by 36.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in MSCI by 773.2% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after buying an additional 74,192 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $429.81 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.