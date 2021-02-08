Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $18,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $166.39 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

