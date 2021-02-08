Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $113.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

