Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

