FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a report released on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FORM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in FormFactor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.