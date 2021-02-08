Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 6,117 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,071,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $159.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

