Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $161.62 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,084,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 571,656 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $161,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

