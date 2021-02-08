Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 94,702 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $140,000.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

