Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 171,146 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 171,146 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in JD.com were worth $98,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,638,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,180,000 after purchasing an additional 681,260 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 457,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 27,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 78,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

JD.com stock opened at $95.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

