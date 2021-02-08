Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $23.34 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.75% of Allegiant Travel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,688 shares of company stock worth $13,870,426 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $213.49 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.67.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.